Oman Records 327 New COVID-19 Cases, High Disease Rate Among Foreign Nationals - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Oman has confirmed 372 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of the positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,043.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, 220 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day compared to the 152 new cases recorded among Omani residents.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by one to 27 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry confirmed.

The country's health officials said that 87 patients who have been earlier infected with the disease have been discharged over the past day, raising the overall number of recoveries to 1,661.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29.

The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus infection rate in Qatar has dropped by 146 to 1,491 since the day before, the Qatari Health Ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 tally now stood at 30,481.

On Tuesday, the ministry registered 1,637 cases.

A further 966 people were discharged over the past 24 hours, taking the total of recoveries to 6,600, according to the ministry's daily report. The death toll has increased by one to 16.

On Monday, the Qatari government ordered all shops, with the exception of pharmacies and food stores, to close until the end of the month as the number of cases continues to surge.