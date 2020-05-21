Oman Records 327 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 222 Among Foreign Nationals - Ministry

Oman has confirmed 327 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,370

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, 222 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day compared to the 105 new cases recorded among Omani residents. On Wednesday, Oman reported 372 new cases of the coronavirus in the country including 220 among foreign nationals and 152 among Omani citizens.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by three to 30 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 1,821.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29. The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.