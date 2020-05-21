UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Records 327 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 222 Among Foreign Nationals - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:31 PM

Oman Records 327 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 222 Among Foreign Nationals - Ministry

Oman has confirmed 327 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,370

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Oman has confirmed 327 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,370.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, 222 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day compared to the 105 new cases recorded among Omani residents. On Wednesday, Oman reported 372 new cases of the coronavirus in the country including 220 among foreign nationals and 152 among Omani citizens.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by three to 30 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 1,821.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29. The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.

Related Topics

Oman Muscat March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khairpur Police pay tributes to their martyred col ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

3 minutes ago

Olympic Committee Chief Says Tokyo Games Might End ..

6 minutes ago

Nangarhar District Governor Hurt in Suicide Attack ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Coopera ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall b ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.