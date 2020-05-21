Oman Records 327 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 222 Among Foreign Nationals - Ministry

Oman has confirmed 327 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,370

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Oman has confirmed 327 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the majority of positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 6,370.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, 222 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day compared to the 105 new cases recorded among Omani residents. On Wednesday, Oman reported 372 new cases of the coronavirus in the country including 220 among foreign nationals and 152 among Omani citizens.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by three to 30 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 1,821.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29.

The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.

The Bahraini Health Ministry has recorded 151 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the overall total to 8,066. The country's health authorities have confirmed that 96 of the new positive tests were reported among foreign workers.

Over 140 patients in Bahrain have been discharged after contracting the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,715. As of now, the total number of active cases in the country has amounted to 4,312.

Lockdown measures in Bahrain were eased as early as April 9, as shopping malls and non-essential stores were allowed to open, providing that employees and clients wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.