Oman Records 97 New Cases of Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Oman has registered 97 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 910, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 97 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 910," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

The total number of recoveries has increased by one to 131, according to the statement. The death toll stands at four.