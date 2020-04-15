UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Records 97 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Oman Records 97 New Cases of Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 97 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 910, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Oman has registered 97 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 910, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 97 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 910," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

The total number of recoveries has increased by one to 131, according to the statement. The death toll stands at four.

Related Topics

Twitter Oman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maas Condemns Trump's Decision to Halt WHO Funding ..

17 seconds ago

District police foil smuggling bid, recover huge q ..

20 seconds ago

Germany arrests five Tajiks in suspected IS terror ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Registers 3,388 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close slightly down on higher yen

20 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Condemns Trum ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.