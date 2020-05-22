UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Records Highest Daily Rise Of COVID-19 Cases Since Start Of Outbreak - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:19 PM

Oman Records Highest Daily Rise of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Outbreak - Ministry

Oman has registered its highest single-day number of coronavirus cases, with 424 positive test results, since the beginning of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Oman has registered its highest single-day number of coronavirus cases, with 424 positive test results, since the beginning of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total number of those infected has reached 6,794, with 1,821 recoveries.

Foreign nationals make up for 233 new infections, and 191 cases were registered among Omanis.

On Thursday, Oman reported 327 new positive COVID-19 tests, with 222 foreigners and 105 among the country's citizens.

Oman's COVID-19 death toll has increased by two more disease-related fatalities to 32, the ministry said.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, except for repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29. The lockdown in the capital city was extended on May 6 until May 29 amid a surge in cases.

Related Topics

Oman Muscat March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan builds fence on border with Iran to impro ..

3 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo reach out to its visitors during Eid al ..

6 minutes ago

Business community expresses annoyance over long b ..

50 seconds ago

DC Abbottabad directs AACs, ACs, TMA, Police to be ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to have an edge over the England: Saqlain ..

4 minutes ago

CJP, judges condoles crash of PIA aircraft at Kara ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.