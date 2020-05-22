Oman Records Highest Daily Rise of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Outbreak - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Oman has registered its highest single-day number of coronavirus cases, with 424 positive test results, since the beginning of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total number of those infected has reached 6,794, with 1,821 recoveries.

Foreign nationals make up for 233 new infections, and 191 cases were registered among Omanis.

On Thursday, Oman reported 327 new positive COVID-19 tests, with 222 foreigners and 105 among the country's citizens.

Oman's COVID-19 death toll has increased by two more disease-related fatalities to 32, the ministry said.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, except for repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29. The lockdown in the capital city was extended on May 6 until May 29 amid a surge in cases.