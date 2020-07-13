Oman Records Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Becomes Leader Among Gulf States

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Oman leads in terms of the daily increment in COVID-19 cases among the six Gulf countries amid a gradual decrease in the number of new patients in neighboring states, with more than 2,100 infections being recorded over the past day, the Omani Ministry of Health said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 2,164 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected, 1,572 of them among Omani nationals. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 58,000," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has increased by two to 259, and over 37,000 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

Oman has long enjoyed the most favorable epidemiological situation among the six Gulf countries, as well as among the Arab countries, but over the past two weeks after the lifting of restrictions on movement across the nation, the number of cases has risen sharply. As a result, the Ministry of Health immediately called for precautionary measures.