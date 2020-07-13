UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Records Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Becomes Leader Among Gulf States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Oman Records Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Becomes Leader Among Gulf States

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Oman leads in terms of the daily increment in COVID-19 cases among the six Gulf countries amid a gradual decrease in the number of new patients in neighboring states, with more than 2,100 infections being recorded over the past day, the Omani Ministry of Health said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 2,164 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected, 1,572 of them among Omani nationals. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 58,000," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has increased by two to 259, and over 37,000 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

Oman has long enjoyed the most favorable epidemiological situation among the six Gulf countries, as well as among the Arab countries, but over the past two weeks after the lifting of restrictions on movement across the nation, the number of cases has risen sharply. As a result, the Ministry of Health immediately called for precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Twitter Oman Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

30 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

31 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

46 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

55 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.