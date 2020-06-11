Oman Register 689 News Coronavirus Cases Taking Total to Nearly 19,000

The Health Ministry in the Sultanate of Oman has reported 689 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday's daily update, showing the country reached a plateau in the past days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Health Ministry in the Sultanate of Oman has reported 689 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday's daily update, showing the country reached a plateau in the past days.

New daily cases over the past week have fluctuated between 600 and 930 .

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 18,887 while an additional death takes the overall toll to 84, the ministry's charts showed.

Of the newly identified infected patients, 355 are foreigners while 334 are Omani nationals.

Furthermore, more than 2,600 tests were conducted over the past day.

The country of some 4.8 million people is among the less impacted countries of the Arabian peninsula so far, with northern neighbors Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates counting 108,571 and 39,904 respectively.