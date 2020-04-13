Oman Registers 128 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 727 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Oman has registered 128 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of those infected to 727, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 128 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 727, including four deaths," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry added that the total number of recoveries has reached 124.

It also reiterated its call on the public to follow preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

The Gulf's other Arab countries have also published their updated coronavirus situation reports.According to official figures, Saudi Arabia has registered 4,462 cases with 59 deaths and 761 recoveries; the UAE has confirmed 4,123 cases with 22 deaths and 680 recoveries; Qatar has recorded 2,979 cases with seven deaths and 275 recoveries; Bahrain has registered 1,136 cases with six deaths and 558 recoveries; and Kuwait has confirmed 1,234 cases with one death and 142 recoveries.