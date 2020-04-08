UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows To 419 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows to 419 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected to 419, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Oman has registered 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected to 419, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the registration of 48 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 419, including 72 recoveries and two deaths," the ministry said in an official statement.

The Gulf's other Arab countries have also published their updated coronavirus situation reports.

According to official figures, Saudi Arabia has registered 2,795 cases with 41 deaths and 615 recoveries; the UAE has confirmed 2,359 cases with 12 deaths and 186 recoveries; Qatar has recorded 2,057 cases with six deaths and 150 recoveries; Bahrain has registered 811 cases with five deaths and 458 recoveries; and Kuwait has confirmed 743 cases with one death and 105 recoveries.

Most countries worldwide are taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including by suspending air traffic, imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Oman Traffic Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

48 seconds ago

Police distributes ration bags in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Additional Rs 120 bln revenue collected in energy ..

1 minute ago

Ehsas program registration counter set up

1 minute ago

Rs 12000 each financial assistance under Ehsaas Em ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.