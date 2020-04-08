Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows to 419 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected to 419, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the registration of 48 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 419, including 72 recoveries and two deaths," the ministry said in an official statement.

The Gulf's other Arab countries have also published their updated coronavirus situation reports.

According to official figures, Saudi Arabia has registered 2,795 cases with 41 deaths and 615 recoveries; the UAE has confirmed 2,359 cases with 12 deaths and 186 recoveries; Qatar has recorded 2,057 cases with six deaths and 150 recoveries; Bahrain has registered 811 cases with five deaths and 458 recoveries; and Kuwait has confirmed 743 cases with one death and 105 recoveries.

Most countries worldwide are taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including by suspending air traffic, imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings.