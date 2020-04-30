UrduPoint.com
Oman Registers 74 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Up To 2,348 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Oman has registered 74 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 2,348, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Oman has registered 74 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 2,348, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 74 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19); 39 of the new cases are Omani nationals and 35 are non-Omanis. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 2,348, including 10 deaths," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

According to the statement, the number of recovered patients has risen to 495.

The ministry's Wednesday report stated that the COVID-19 tally in Oman amounted to 2,274 with 364 recoveries.

Health Minister Ahmed al-Saidi, in turn, said at a press conference on Thursday that 65 people were now receiving inpatient care, while 17 of them were on intensive medical treatment.

So far, the mortality rate from COVID-19 in the country is 0,5 percent, according to the minister.

