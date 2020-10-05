Oman Reinstates Ambassador in Syria After 8-Year Break - State Media

Oman has redeployed its ambassador to Syria following a long pause since the diplomatic withdrawal from Damascus at the onset of the war, the Oman News Agency (ONA) said on Monday

Ambassador Turki bin Mahmood al-Busaidy delivered his credentials to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem earlier in the day.

The Syrian foreign minister was quoted as saying that he was "proud of the Omani foreign policy" and highly appreciated "the close brotherly relations between the two nations."

The Omani ambassador, in turn, expressed hopes to "expand the horizons of cooperation and strengthen the common interests between the two brotherly nations," as quoted by the ONA.

Last year, two other Gulf countries � Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates � reinstated their ambassadors in Syria.

Unlike the majority of Gulf monarchies, which either shut or abridged their diplomatic missions in Damascus in 2012 in protest of the Syrian government's crackdown on protests, which eventually spiraled into a war, Oman kept its embassy open and working throughout all years of the war.