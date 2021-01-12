Oman reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 130,944 in total

The Omani health ministry on Tuesday announced 164 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 130,944, the official Oman News Agency reported

MUSCAT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Omani health ministry on Tuesday announced 164 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 130,944, the official Oman news Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 163 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 123,187, while no new death was reported, keeping the tally at 1,508, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The Omani health ministry had reported the first case of a new strain of the pandemic in a British citizen permanently residing in the sultanate.