UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 398 New COVID-19 Cases, 88,337 In Total +

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Oman reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 88,337 in total +

The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 398 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the sultanate to 88,337, official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 398 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the sultanate to 88,337, official Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 219 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 83,325, while 11 more died from the virus, raising the death toll to 762, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged all to adhere to social distancing rules issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health and to stay home and avoid going out if it's not necessary.

Related Topics

Oman Died All From

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

55 minutes ago

Famous broadcaster Imdad Ali Khwaja passes away

1 minute ago

Dead body of woman found in Quetta

1 minute ago

72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to be obser ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister takes notice of rape incidents, say ..

5 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Ashraf

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.