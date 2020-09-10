Oman reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 88,337 in total +

The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 398 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the sultanate to 88,337, official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 398 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the sultanate to 88,337, official Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 219 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 83,325, while 11 more died from the virus, raising the death toll to 762, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged all to adhere to social distancing rules issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health and to stay home and avoid going out if it's not necessary.