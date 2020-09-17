UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 557 New COVID-19 Cases, 91,753 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:39 PM

The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 557 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 91,753, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported

Meanwhile, 285 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 84,648, while 13 deaths were reported, raising the tally to 818, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health, as well as staying home and avoiding to got out unless necessary.

