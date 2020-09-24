UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 568 New COVID-19 Cases, 95,907 In Total

Thu 24th September 2020

Oman reports 568 new COVID-19 cases, 95,907 in total

The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 568 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 95,907, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 568 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 95,907, the official Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 283 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 86,765, while 10 more were confirmed dead, raising the tally to 885, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee and the ministry of health, as well as staying home and avoiding to go out unless necessary.

More Stories From World

