Oman Reports 576 New COVID-19 Cases, 94,051 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Oman reports 576 new COVID-19 cases, 94,051 in total

The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 576 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 94,051, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 576 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 94,051, the official Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 363 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 85,781, while seven reportedly died, raising the tally of fatalities to 853, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health, as well as staying at home and avoiding going out unless necessary.

More Stories From World

