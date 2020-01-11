Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

(@FahadShabbir)

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Oman's new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century.

Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was sworn in shortly after modern Oman's founding father was laid to rest after his death on Friday at the age of 79.

"We will follow the path of the late sultan," Haitham, 65, said in his first public speech which was aired live on state television.

He expressed support for "our country's foreign policy of peaceful living among nations and peoples... and not interfering in the internal affairs of others, respecting nations' sovereignty and international cooperation." Qaboos transformed the Arabian Peninsula nation from a backwater into a modern state with a thriving tourism industry, thanks to the country's crystal waters and scenic mountain ranges.

But it was the sultan's policy of neutrality and non-interference that elevated Oman's standing as a "Switzerland of the middle East" and made him an important go-between.

Qaboos, the longest-serving leader of the modern Arab world, came to power in 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup. His death came after a long illness and he was believed to be suffering from colon cancer.

The late sultan, who was unmarried and had no children, left no apparent heir. Under the constitution, his successor was to be selected in a meeting of the royal family.

If they could not agree, the person chosen by the sultan and named in a sealed letter was to succeed him. State tv said that the letter had been opened, without elaborating as to why.

"Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new sultan of the country... after a meeting of the family which decided to appoint the one who was chosen by the sultan," the government said in a tweet.