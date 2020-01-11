Oman ruler pledges to follow 'non-interference' policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oman's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq, on Saturday pledged to follow the non-interference foreign policy of the late Sultan Qaboos that made the kingdom an important regional broker

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Oman's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq, on Saturday pledged to follow the non-interference foreign policy of the late Sultan Qaboos that made the kingdom an important regional broker.

"We will follow the path of the late sultan," Haitham said in his first public speech after being sworn in as sultan.

He expressed support for "our country's foreign policy of peaceful living among nations and peoples... and not interfering in the internal affairs of others, respecting nations' sovereignty and international cooperation."bur-sy/dm/sls/dr