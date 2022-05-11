UrduPoint.com

Oman, Russia Working On Tax, Visa Agreements - Omani Foreign Minister

Published May 11, 2022

Oman, Russia Working on Tax, Visa Agreements - Omani Foreign Minister

Oman and Russia are working on agreements on double taxation and abolition of visa requirements to strengthen cooperation in commercial and tourism sectors, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Oman and Russia are working on agreements on double taxation and abolition of visa requirements to strengthen cooperation in commercial and tourism sectors, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Wednesday.

"The first priority for us is the double taxation agreement, we are waiting for comments from the Russian side. The second is the final procedure for the abolition of visa requirements for ordinary passports. There are moves in this direction, I hope that in the near future we will come to the signing of this agreement, it will help to increase cooperation in tourism and business contacts," Albusaidi said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Muscat.

Lavrov, in turn, confirmed that the sides will improve the contractual legal framework, including on the introduction of a visa-free regime for Russian and Omani citizens.

Russia's top diplomat flew to Oman from Algeria, where he met with the country's foreign minister and president on Monday. The last time Lavrov visited Oman was in 2016.



