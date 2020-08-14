Oman says backs normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel

Oman said Friday it backed the normalisation of ties between the neighbouring United Arab Emirates and Israel, and hoped the move would help achieve a lasting Middle East peace

A foreign ministry spokesman expressed the sultanate's "support for the UAE's decision regarding relations with Israel" according to a statement on Oman's official news agency.