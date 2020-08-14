UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Says Backs Normalisation Of Ties Between UAE And Israel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Oman says backs normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel

Oman said Friday it backed the normalisation of ties between the neighbouring United Arab Emirates and Israel, and hoped the move would help achieve a lasting Middle East peace

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Oman said Friday it backed the normalisation of ties between the neighbouring United Arab Emirates and Israel, and hoped the move would help achieve a lasting Middle East peace.

A foreign ministry spokesman expressed the sultanate's "support for the UAE's decision regarding relations with Israel" according to a statement on Oman's official news agency.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Oman United Arab Emirates Middle East

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

16 minutes ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

31 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

1 hour ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.