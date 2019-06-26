UrduPoint.com
Oman Says To Open Embassy In Palestinian Territories

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:55 PM

Oman says to open embassy in Palestinian territories

The Gulf state of Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Gulf state of Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people.

"In continuation of Oman's support for the Palestinian people, the Sultanate of Oman has decided to open a diplomatic mission at the level of embassy in the State of Palestine," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The step coincides with a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain to unveil a middle East peace plan which is not expected to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

