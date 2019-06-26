UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Says To Open Embassy In Palestinian Territories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:53 PM

Oman says to open embassy in Palestinian territories

Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people, in a first for a Gulf Arab state

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Oman said on Wednesday that it has decided to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people, in a first for a Gulf Arab state.

The announcement coincides with a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain to unveil a middle East peace plan which is not expected to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

"In continuation of Oman's support for the Palestinian people, the Sultanate of Oman has decided to open a diplomatic mission at the level of embassy in the State of Palestine," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

A delegation from the foreign ministry will travel to Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, to take the necessary measures to open the embassy, the statement said.

Related Topics

Palestine Twitter Oman Ramallah Bahrain Middle East From Arab

Recent Stories

Fake cops steal $3.7 million from Swiss woman

40 seconds ago

Russia to Call on Both US, Iran to Start Dialogue ..

41 seconds ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrives on T ..

43 seconds ago

Elderly man burnt alive in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

No specific Mahrez plan, says Senegal coach

6 minutes ago

One killed, four injured in road mishap in Sargodh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.