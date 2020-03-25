Oman Suspends All Air Traffic for 2 Weeks Starting March 29 - Reports

The Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19 will suspend international and domestic flights for two weeks starting from March 29 due to the spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19 will suspend international and domestic flights for two weeks starting from March 29 due to the spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Times of Oman newspaper, the committee also decided to return its citizens from abroad and use the latest technologies to track those who violate quarantine.

The air traffic ban will exempt cargo transportation and flights to the province of Musandam, the peninsula separated from the rest of the country by the United Arab Emirates, the media said.

To date, Oman has confirmed 84 cases of the disease. Meanwhile, 17 patients have recovered.