UrduPoint.com

Oman To Open Airspace For Israeli Passenger Planes - Israeli Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Oman to Open Airspace for Israeli Passenger Planes - Israeli Foreign Minister

The Omani government has made the decision to allow Israeli passenger airplanes to enter Oman's airspace, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Omani government has made the decision to allow Israeli passenger airplanes to enter Oman's airspace, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.

"This is a historic decision!" Cohen said on Twitter, going on to thank Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other authorities concerned, the Sultan of Oman and "our friends in the United States.

"

The opening of airspace will help reduce the duration of flights from Israel to Asian countries, as well as reduce the cost of tickets, the Israeli foreign minister said.

In July 2022, as a result of lengthy negotiations, Saudi Arabia also opened its airspace to Israeli aircraft.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter Oman United States Saudi Arabia July From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Tran ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council in ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide quality education to eve ..

Govt committed to provide quality education to every child: Rana Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli W ..

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli West Bank raid

1 minute ago
 80 companies including MNCs participate in GIKI Ca ..

80 companies including MNCs participate in GIKI Career Fair

1 minute ago
 Rental Prices in Turkey Skyrocket After Earthquake ..

Rental Prices in Turkey Skyrocket After Earthquakes - Reports

3 minutes ago
 PML-N not afraid of elections:Pakistan Muslim Leag ..

PML-N not afraid of elections:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.