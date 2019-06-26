UrduPoint.com
Oman To Open Embassy In Palestine - Foreign Ministry

Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Oman is going to open its embassy in Palestine within friendly policy toward the partially recognized state, the Omani Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

"In continuation of the Sultanate's line to support the fraternal Palestinian people, the Sultanate has decided to open its new diplomatic mission in the State of Palestine at the embassy level," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, its delegation will head to the Palestinian city of Ramallah in order to launch the embassy opening.

The statement came against the background of the Bahrain conference, held from June 25-26 to discuss US President Donald Trump's proposals for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the conference. Oman has not confirmed its participation.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

