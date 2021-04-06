UrduPoint.com
Oman To Toughen Coronavirus Rules During Fasting Month

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Oman to Toughen Coronavirus Rules During Fasting Month

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Oman will restrict travel and ban entry to foreigners during the fasting month of Ramadan as coronavirus cases continue to rise, state media cited the COVID-19 committee as saying on Monday.

Ramadan begins on April 13 and ends with a festival of fast breaking on May 13.

Foreigners will not be allowed to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8, according to the ONA news agency.

The committee said that a nightly curfew, which took effect in late March, would be lifted on Thursday and then reimposed for the duration of Ramadan.

People will be banned from going outdoors from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Stores, markets and shopping malls will close at 9 p.m. during the holy month. Feasting in large groups will be prohibited.

