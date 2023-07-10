Open Menu

Oman Values Russia's Stance On Palestinian Issue - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Oman highly values Russia's stance on the Palestinian issue and calls for its early resolution, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi said on Monday

"The (Gulf Cooperation Council) GCC countries appreciate the positions and efforts of the Government of the Russian Federation with regard to the Palestinian issue. For our part, we would like to reaffirm here the central character of this problem and the strategic importance of its solution. It is one of the main problems of instability in the region," Sayyid Badr said during the sixth round of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

