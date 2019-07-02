UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Would Support Potential Boost Of Protection Of Ships In Persian Gulf - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Oman Would Support Potential Boost of Protection of Ships in Persian Gulf - Lawmaker

Oman is ready to support any future international resolutions that would enhance the mandatory protection of vessels in international shipping routes of the Persian Gulf, even though no such measures have been taken after the recent attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Oman is ready to support any future international resolutions that would enhance the mandatory protection of vessels in international shipping routes of the Persian Gulf, even though no such measures have been taken after the recent attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik.

In June, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The United States claimed that Iran was to blame for the attack, while Tehran firmly rejected the accusations.

"About four years ago there was an international resolution on the protection of international shipping routes in the Persian Gulf, and the Sultanate of Oman pledged under this international resolution to protect oil tankers. The same can be implemented now. If there is an international resolution obliging countries to protect it, the Sultanate of Oman will do its duty. But in reality, no [special measures have been taken] and vessels carry out passage as before," Ghassani said.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Iran Parliament Oman Oil Tehran Same United States June

Recent Stories

Swine flu claims 21 lives in Myanmar

4 minutes ago

Oman Ready to Mediate US-Iran Dispute If Required ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority launches upgraded website

26 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister asks Kashmiris to remember vali ..

5 minutes ago

Wall collapse kills 18 as monsoon chaos hits Mumba ..

11 minutes ago

Macron calls on Iran to 'immediately' reduce enric ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.