Oman Would Support Potential Boost of Protection of Ships in Persian Gulf - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Oman is ready to support any future international resolutions that would enhance the mandatory protection of vessels in international shipping routes of the Persian Gulf, even though no such measures have been taken after the recent attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament , told Sputnik.

In June, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The United States claimed that Iran was to blame for the attack, while Tehran firmly rejected the accusations.

"About four years ago there was an international resolution on the protection of international shipping routes in the Persian Gulf, and the Sultanate of Oman pledged under this international resolution to protect oil tankers. The same can be implemented now. If there is an international resolution obliging countries to protect it, the Sultanate of Oman will do its duty. But in reality, no [special measures have been taken] and vessels carry out passage as before," Ghassani said.