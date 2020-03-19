UrduPoint.com
Omani Authorities Call On Foreign Tourists To Leave Country Over COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

Omani Authorities Call on Foreign Tourists to Leave Country Over COVID-19 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Omani Ministry of Tourism called on foreign tourists on Wednesday to leave the territory of the sultanate over the pandemic of COVID-19, media reported.

"The ministry called on tourist companies, hotels to recommend their clients leaving the Sultanate of Oman and returning to their countries, given the emergency faced by the world over the spread of the coronavirus," the ministry said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Oman news Agency.

The ministry stressed that the foreign tourists, who will have to leave Oman, would be able to visit the sultanate again after the end of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Oman restricted entrance for all foreigners to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as prohibited social events, including weddings and memorial services. Starting from Thursday, the Ministry of Transport will also suspend any public transport traffic.

The sultanate has confirmed 39 cases of the coronavirus, with 13 people having already recovered.

