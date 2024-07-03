Open Menu

Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General Sign Agreement To Establish Supreme Council's Advisory Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General sign agreement to establish Supreme Council's Advisory Authority

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, signed an agreement on Wednesday to establish the headquarters of the Supreme Council's Advisory Authority, the Gulf Network for Quality Assurance in Higher education Office, and the Translation, Arabization, and Promotion of Arabic Language Center in Muscat, Oman.

Albudaiwi praised Oman's significant and ongoing efforts to support the work of offices and bodies affiliated with the GCC General Secretariat in the Sultanate.

He emphasized that this support reflects Oman's commitment to strengthening Gulf cooperation, which is crucial for achieving the objectives of the GCC. Albudaiwi further highlighted that the leaders of GCC countries consistently prioritize enhancing integration among the Arab Gulf states and striving for sustainable development and prosperity for the region's people.

Related Topics

Education Oman Muscat Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

43 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

4 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

18 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From World