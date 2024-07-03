- Home
Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General Sign Agreement To Establish Supreme Council's Advisory Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, signed an agreement on Wednesday to establish the headquarters of the Supreme Council's Advisory Authority, the Gulf Network for Quality Assurance in Higher education Office, and the Translation, Arabization, and Promotion of Arabic Language Center in Muscat, Oman.
Albudaiwi praised Oman's significant and ongoing efforts to support the work of offices and bodies affiliated with the GCC General Secretariat in the Sultanate.
He emphasized that this support reflects Oman's commitment to strengthening Gulf cooperation, which is crucial for achieving the objectives of the GCC. Albudaiwi further highlighted that the leaders of GCC countries consistently prioritize enhancing integration among the Arab Gulf states and striving for sustainable development and prosperity for the region's people.
