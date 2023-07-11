Open Menu

Omani Foreign Minister Passes Letter To President Putin From Country's Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi has held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and passed a letter from the country's ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi has held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and passed a letter from the country's ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today I would like to take this opportunity to convey the sultan's written reply to the Russian president," Albusaidi said at a meeting with Lavrov.

In March, the Russian president and the Omani sultan held phone talks for the first time since establishing diplomatic relations to discuss bilateral cooperation, expansion of trade and the economic partnership and promising joint projects in the transport and logistics sector as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Russia and Oman have been actively cooperating within the OPEC+ organization, which also includes Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Gabon.

