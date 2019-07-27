UrduPoint.com
Omani Foreign Minister Travels To Tehran For Talks With Iran's Zarif On Saturday

Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Omani Foreign Minister Travels to Tehran for Talks With Iran's Zarif on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi will fly to Iran on Saturday for talks with his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the recent events in the middle East.

This will be their second meeting in a little more than two months. The top diplomats last met in Tehran on May 20 for talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Bin Alawi has been overt about his attempts to mediate between Iran and the United States after they appeared heading for a military clash in the Strait of Hormuz over the shooting of a spy drone last month.

Oman has also played an important role in the negotiations that resulted in the groundbreaking nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers in 2015, hosting several rounds of talks.

Iran has been confirmed to be in breach of the limit on its uranium enrichment set in the nuclear pact after the United States quit that agreement and brought back sanctions waived under it.

