Omani Health Ministry Authorizes Import of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Omani Ministry of Health has issued a license to import the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies to start mass vaccination in the country.

Oman has joined its neighbors ” Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain ” that authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use earlier in December.

"The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs And Drug Control, has issued a license to import the vaccine against coronavirus of the US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for emergency vaccination against the coronavirus of the population of over 16 years old," the ministry wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Oman has registered a total of 126,240 cases of the coronavirus, including 118,048 recoveries and 1,471 deaths, according to the ministry.