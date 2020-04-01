UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omani Health Ministry Says First Coronavirus Death Registered In Country - ONA

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Omani Health Ministry Says First Coronavirus Death Registered in Country - ONA

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Omani Ministry of Health said that the first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been registered in the country, the Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

The ministry said a 72-year-old resident of the sultanate had died of the virus.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of cases in the country reached 192 people. Thirty-four people recovered.

The authorities of Oman have suspended for two weeks from March 29, due to the spread of COVID-19, international and domestic flights, with the exception of cargo transportation.

Related Topics

Oman Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

7 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

7 hours ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.