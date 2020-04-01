Omani Health Ministry Says First Coronavirus Death Registered in Country - ONA

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Omani Ministry of Health said that the first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been registered in the country, the Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

The ministry said a 72-year-old resident of the sultanate had died of the virus.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of cases in the country reached 192 people. Thirty-four people recovered.

The authorities of Oman have suspended for two weeks from March 29, due to the spread of COVID-19, international and domestic flights, with the exception of cargo transportation.