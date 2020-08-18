(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Oman's minister responsible for foreign affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spoke on Monday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Palestinian political party Fatah's leader Jibril Rajoub about the path to peace in the Middle East.

The Omani minister "confirmed the Sultanate's firm position on the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, a new start of peace talks and the Palestinians' vested right to create a sovereign state with the capital in East Jerusalem," Oman's Foreign Ministry said.

During a separate phone call, Fatah's Jibril Rajoub thanked Bin Abdullah for Oman's role in the efforts to solve the Palestinian statehood problem and its balanced regional policy.

Oman has endorsed the US-sponsored establishment of full diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a move condemned by Palestine as an act of treason. Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said that his country could reach a similar deal with Oman soon.