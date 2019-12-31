UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omani Sultan 'in Stable Condition' After Medical Treatment - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:54 PM

Omani Sultan 'in Stable Condition' After Medical Treatment - State Media

Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said is stable and continuing his medical treatment, state television cited the chancellery's statement as saying Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said is stable and continuing his medical treatment, state television cited the chancellery's statement as saying Tuesday.

The 79-year-old monarch was reportedly flown to Belgium for a medical check earlier this month but his condition remained a secret.

"His Majesty Sultan is fortunately in stable condition and continuing the medical program," the statement read.

Sultan Qaboos has ruled the Persian Gulf monarchy since 1970. He is not married and has no heirs. Under the constitution, the royal family will pick a successor within days of his passing. Failing that, the person of royal blood named by the sultan in a sealed note will take up the throne.

Related Topics

Married Belgium Family TV Blood

Recent Stories

Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

2 minutes ago

Five Hyderabad Electric Supply Company employees i ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet standing committee on finance meets

2 minutes ago

CDA approves Rs 110.119 mlns for installation, pro ..

2 minutes ago

Planning Ministry expresses resolve to develop bet ..

2 minutes ago

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.