Omani Sultan 'in Stable Condition' After Medical Treatment - State Media

Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said is stable and continuing his medical treatment, state television cited the chancellery's statement as saying Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said is stable and continuing his medical treatment, state television cited the chancellery's statement as saying Tuesday.

The 79-year-old monarch was reportedly flown to Belgium for a medical check earlier this month but his condition remained a secret.

"His Majesty Sultan is fortunately in stable condition and continuing the medical program," the statement read.

Sultan Qaboos has ruled the Persian Gulf monarchy since 1970. He is not married and has no heirs. Under the constitution, the royal family will pick a successor within days of his passing. Failing that, the person of royal blood named by the sultan in a sealed note will take up the throne.