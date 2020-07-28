UrduPoint.com
Omani Sultan Pardons 433 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:49 PM

Omani sultan pardons 433 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Tuesday pardoned 433 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Tuesday pardoned 433 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the official Omani news Agency, Sultan bin Tariq "issued a special royal pardon for a group of inmates convicted in various cases.

"The agency, citing an unnamed official police source, said "those who honored the royal pardon are 433 prisoners, including 217 expats. "The agency, however, did not give details about the nationalities of the pardoned foreigners. Eid al-Adha is expected to start on Friday.

More Stories From World

