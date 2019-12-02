Oman,Iran foreign minister hold talks in Tehran

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Oman's Foreign Minister Youssef bin Alawi met with Iran 's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday in capital Tehran , in his third visit to the country in the last nine months.

According to a statement made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which did not give any details about the meeting, bin Alawi and Zarif met at the foreign ministry in Tehran.

The visit is regarded as another attempt to ease U.S.-Iran tension, as Oman having friendly ties with both Tehran and Washington -- is one of the mediator countries.

Since the severing of diplomatic relations in 1980, the U.S. and Iran are in a disagreement over the Islamic Republic's nuclear and missile program.

On Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the country may reconsider its commitments to the UN atomic watchdog.

"If Europeans use the trigger mechanism, Iran will have to reconsider some of its commitments to IAEA; there also exists the same mechanism for this side of the deal," Larijani told a press conference in Tehran.