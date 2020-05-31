UrduPoint.com
Oman's Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 1,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Oman saw 1,014 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the Health Ministry said Sunday, the first time that the daily count exceeded 1,000 since the start of the outbreak.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the registration of (1014) confirmed cases... (371) of the new cases are Omanis and (643) for non-Omanis," the statement read.

The total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate has reached 11,437. Five more virus-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 47.

Oman scrapped entry and exit restrictions for the Muscat governorate on Friday and allowed workers to return to office buildings starting Sunday on condition that precautions are taken to limit the spread of the virus.

