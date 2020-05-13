UrduPoint.com
Oman's Daily COVID-19 Tally Rises By 150 Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:32 PM

Oman's Daily COVID-19 Tally Rises by 150 Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Oman's daily number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 150 to 298 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 4,016

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Oman's daily number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 150 to 298 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 4,016.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of (298) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

(89) of the new cases are Omanis and (209) for non-Omanis, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to (4019)," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the death toll stands at 17 cases, while the tally of recoveries has risen by 39 to 1,289.

The ministry reiterates its call on the country's citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures, including self-isolation and social distancing, issued by the Health Ministry and the national Supreme Committee for fighting COVID-19.

