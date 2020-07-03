UrduPoint.com
Oman's Daily COVID-19 Toll Grows By 1,370 To Nearly 44,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Omani health officials have confirmed an additional 1,374 cases of COVID-19 in a slight increase compared to the 1,361 cases detected the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Omani health officials have confirmed an additional 1,374 cases of COVID-19 in a slight increase compared to the 1,361 cases detected the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total case count now amounts to 43,929.

Out of the new cases, 535 are among non-Omanis, according to the official statistical report.

Another five people have died over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 193, while the tally of recoveries has risen by 851 to a total of 26,169.

A total of 3,843 have been tested for the coronavirus over the past day, the report said.

In mid-June, Oman imposed a three-week lockdown on its Dhofar and Duqm regions over a spike in COVID-19 cases.

