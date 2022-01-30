UrduPoint.com

Oman's Foreign Minister To Pay Official Visit To Syria On Monday - Source

January 30, 2022

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Albusaidi will come with an official visit to Damascus on Monday, where he will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Minister Albusaidi will discuss bilateral relations and topics of common interest with representatives of the Syrian authorities during his visit to Damascus," the source said.

The minister is scheduled to meet with Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Last July, Albusaidi announced Oman's support for restoring Syria's membership in the Arab League, which was formally suspended in 2011.

The Syrian Foreign Minister said in an interview with the state-run Syrian broadcaster earlier that Damascus is working on building good relations with a number of Arab states and is interested in further steps in this direction.

