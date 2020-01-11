(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the former Omani minister of heritage and culture and the cousin of late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, has been sworn in as Oman's new sultan, Omani state television announced on Saturday.

Sultan Qaboos died after a long illness at the age of 79 late night on Friday. He had no direct heir, and under the Omani constitution, the successor were to be chosen by the royal family within three days.

Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said was sworn as new sultan on the morning of Saturday.

During the ceremony, he pledged to "move forward along the noble path of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in the development and progress of the sultanate," as quoted by Al Roya newspaper.

The new sultan from Oman's ruling House of Al-Said had previously served as minister of heritage and culture as well as held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Presently, he chairs the "Oman 2040" national economic development program.