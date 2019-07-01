UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Agreement Should Be Extended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Oman's Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Agreement Should Be Extended

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Omani Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Rumhy said Sunday the OPEC+ oil output cut deal should be prolonged since the market needed support.

"I think so ... Well, you saw how fragile the price was a couple of weeks ago. We need the boost, we need to recharge the batteries [of the market]," the minister said asked whether there was any reason to prolong the deal.

However, he could not precise what oil prices he considered to be appropriate. Rumhy stressed that it was up to the market to determine the prices while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was determining the volume of supply.

 On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of the G20 summit, that the two countries had coordinated their stands on the future of the deal and would both back its extension. Putin also said that the deal could be extended for six or nine months.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Price Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Market

Recent Stories

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

23 minutes ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

2 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler orders construction of new sewage netw ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.