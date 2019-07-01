(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Omani Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Rumhy said Sunday the OPEC+ oil output cut deal should be prolonged since the market needed support.

"I think so ... Well, you saw how fragile the price was a couple of weeks ago. We need the boost, we need to recharge the batteries [of the market]," the minister said asked whether there was any reason to prolong the deal.

However, he could not precise what oil prices he considered to be appropriate. Rumhy stressed that it was up to the market to determine the prices while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was determining the volume of supply.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of the G20 summit, that the two countries had coordinated their stands on the future of the deal and would both back its extension. Putin also said that the deal could be extended for six or nine months.