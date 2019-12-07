UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's Qaboos Heads To Belgium For Medical Checkup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Oman's Qaboos heads to Belgium for medical checkup

Sultan Qaboos of Oman will head to Belgium on Saturday for a medical checkup, a royal court statement said

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Sultan Qaboos of Oman will head to Belgium on Saturday for a medical checkup, a royal court statement said.

Qaboos, 79, believed to be suffering from colon cancer, has rarely appeared in public since undergoing lengthy treatment in Germany in March 2015.

The statement said that the checkup will take "a limited period of time", but did not specify the duration or give details on his condition.

The sultan's ill health and repeated hospital spells in Germany have focused attention on the fact that he has no designated successor.

Qaboos, who has ruled the Gulf sultanate since 1970, is unmarried and has no children or brothers.

According to the constitution, the sultan must write a letter designating a successor from the ruling dynasty, to be opened in the event that his family cannot agree on his replacement within three days of his death.

Related Topics

Oman Germany Colon Belgium March 2015 Cancer Family Event From Court

Recent Stories

Four killed in road accident in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

New medical board constituted for Asif Ali Zardar ..

2 minutes ago

KWH former superintendent Afshan Latif writes lett ..

2 minutes ago

Residents throng President House

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Any Gas Contract With Kiev Means Int'l Obligations ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.