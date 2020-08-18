UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's Sultan Names New Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Oman's sultan names new foreign minister

Oman's Sultan Haitham on Tuesday appointed a new top diplomat, replacing the long-serving Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in a government reshuffle

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Oman's Sultan Haitham on Tuesday appointed a new top diplomat, replacing the long-serving Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in a government reshuffle.

Sultan Haitham, since his accession in January, has vowed to maintain Oman's policy of neutrality and non-interference.

Badr Albusaidi, 60, was named foreign minister, a title held by the late Sultan Qaboos himself but with Alawi responsible for foreign affairs for the past two decades.

Albusaidi has been in the diplomatic service since the 1980s and held a number of posts, including foreign ministry secretary-general.

Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed al-Habsi was appointed finance minister, a post also held by the sultan, and new faces were named to other key ministries, state media said.

Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in after modern Oman's founding father, Sultan Qaboos, died at the age of 79.

Yusuf bin Alawi played a key role in maintaining Oman's neutrality and as a regional mediator.

On Monday, he spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on the phone to stress Oman's support of "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace", Oman's foreign ministry said on Twitter.

It was the first public contact between Oman and Israel since US President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the Jewish states and the UAE, Oman's neighbour, have agreed to normalise ties.

In October 2018, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held surprise talks with Qaboos in Muscat, which does not officially recognise the Jewish state but maintains good ties with both Washington and Tehran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington Twitter UAE Oman Trump Died Salem Tehran Muscat January October 2018 Jew Post Media Government Top

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

11 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

41 minutes ago

'Ball in Russia's court' on nuclear treaty talks: ..

1 minute ago

Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Buk Missile S ..

2 minutes ago

As Amazon burns, farmers defend lighting fires to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.