DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has issued decrees to create a new independent authority for appointing the Gulf country's crown prince, who may later succeed to the throne, the state tv station reported on Monday.

Under the decree, the new state system provides for the creation of "a special stable mechanism" to transfer power in the sultanate, which is given the authority to appoint the crown prince and determine his tasks and powers.

According to another order, the sultan authorized the establishment of a special council that would be in charge of appointing ministries' members and deputy ministers, as well as proposing a draft budget and monitoring public expenditures.

The decrees were issued in line with the "Oman 2040" national economic development program.

Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new ruler of Oman a year ago, after the former leader, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, died following a long illness at the age of 79. He had no direct heir, and under the Omani constitution, the successor was to be chosen by the royal family within three days.