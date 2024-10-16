Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

(@Abdulla99267510)

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Ppint News-Oct 16th, 2024) Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the first Chief Minister after Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJ&K) lost its special status under Article 370 in 2019 and became a Federal unit of India.

According to an international news agency, Farooq Abdullah’s party, the National Conference, won the most seats (43) in the recent elections held in Jammu and Kashmir.

The coalition party Congress won 8 seats.

With a total of 51 out of 90 seats, Farooq Abdullah, the head of the National Conference, nominated his son, Omar Abdullah, as the Chief Minister.

Omar Abdullah had previously served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015 under the pro-India puppet administration.

Farooq Abdullah’s relations with Modi’s government worsened when, in 2019, under a controversial law, Kashmir’s special status was revoked, and it was merged as a federal unit of India.

Even pro-Modi Kashmiri leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, protested against this move after which they were subjected to house arrest for a year-long period.