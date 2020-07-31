Ombudswoman Points to Absence of Ample Evidence of Guilt of Russians Detained in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Belarus has not provided conclusive evidence establishing guilt of the recently detained Russians, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Friday.

"I follow this story and monitor media reports. There is no clear understanding of the proof of their guilt, which could be presented publicly. I am concerned over the lack of reasonableness and sufficiency of evidence for their detention and investigative actions against them," Moskalkova said.

Earlier this week, Belarusian law enforcement agencies detained over 30 Russian nationals, allegedly belonging to the Wagner private military company, on suspicions of planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote.

According to the Belarusian security officials, at least 14 of them had been previously spotted in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region. On Thursday, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said that the detained Russians are suspected of preparing riots. Shortly after, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev refuted the claims, stressing that they were not involved in any events related to the social and political situation in Belarus.