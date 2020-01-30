UrduPoint.com
Ombudswoman Says Received Request For Help From 12 Russian Sailors Arrested In Greece

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Thursday she had received a request for help from 12 Russian sailors suspected in Greece of illegal transportation of migrants

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Thursday she had received a request for help from 12 Russian sailors suspected in Greece of illegal transportation of migrants.

Earlier reports appeared in the Russian media that sailors Anton Karramov and Platon Davydov had received sentences of 395 years for transportation of illegal migrants. According to relatives, the sailors were hired to transport tourists in Turkey's Bodrum, but were by threats forced to transport migrants. The Russian Embassy in Greece later confirmed that two Russian sailors had been given long sentences for illegal transportation of migrants, and said 24 Russian citizens were under arrest for this type of crime.

"Yes, I received a request from twelve sailors, against whom an investigation was launched in Greece. Two of them were convicted, the defense still has the opportunity to appeal the sentences," Moskalkova told reporters.

"For my part, I made a request to the commissioner for human rights in Greece asking, if possible, to visit them, to find out if they have contact with relatives, what their state of health is, if they are provided with legal assistance, whether there are any obstacles under the consular convention in the consul's visit. I hope that there will be a reaction," she said.

